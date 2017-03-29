Latest Humane Society clinic a success Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Latest Humane Society clinic a success Posted by Empire Press on Mar 29, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society altered 98 cats at its low-income spay and neuter clinic March 18.

The quarterly clinics are available to low-income pet owners who are typically unable to afford the surgeries with a regular vet appointment. The program has spayed or neutered more than 700 cats since 2015.

Registration for the next clinic will begin in May with the event planned for June 10. Pet owners with an immediate need can apply for a voucher at wenatcheehumane.org.

For more information or to donate to the program, call 662-9577.