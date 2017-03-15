Learn about soil tests

WATERVILLE — Do you need help understanding the report you receive from a soil test?

The South Douglas Conservation District will host a two-hour class for those who want to learn how to more effectively interpret soil test results. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 24 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall.

Kyle Bair, of Soiltest Farm Consultants, will be the presenter.

Understanding soil reports will allow farmers to know what fertilizer and nutrients are most needed in the soil which can improve crop yields.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own test report.

The class is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the district at 745-9160.