Lego competition, exhibit on March 4-5

WENATCHEE — Do you have an interest in building and creating things with Legos? Come join the fun at the fourth annual Lego competition from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at Pybus Market.

There will be casual and competitive building events and participants should bring their own Legos. Registration is at 9 a.m.

All entries must be built at Pybus to be eligible to compete for prizes awarded to the top three participants in three age groups. There is no cost to participate.

Lego creations will then be on display for public viewing on March 5.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.