Main Street group hosts meet

Port of Douglas County Commissioner Alan Loebsack, Port of Douglas County Executive Director Lisa Parks and Port of Douglas County Economic Development Manager Ron Cridlebaugh attend the Waterville Main Street Association meet-and-greet event on March 14.

(Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Main Street Association on March 14 hosted an evening of celebrating its accomplishments in 2016 and a time of sharing goals for this year. Waterville area residents and business people were invited to attend the event which included appetizers and special guest speakers.

The gathering opened with Loyd Smith introducing the board members for the association.They are Teri McCurry, Jenna Dixon, Bruce Dawson, Alice Dawson, Seth Normington, Lisa Davies and Kathie McMahon.

Smith announced that Lisa Davies has been named the association’s executive director and said, “She will do a fine job. She already has.” Smith also recognized Kathie McMahon for her tireless work painting buildings on Main Street and sprucing up the windows. McMahon was presented a bouquet of flowers for her efforts.

Special guests were Lisa Parks and Ron Cridlebaugh from the Port of Douglas County who shared ideas and ways in which they can be a resource for the community and assist with Waterville’s economic development. Also in attendance was Alan Loebsack, Port of Douglas County commissioner.

Community members are invited to help the association in a couple of ways.

Sponsorships are available for flower baskets to be hung along Locust Street and North Chelan Avenue. Each basket is $75 which includes the planting, growing, hanging and maintenance all summer long. Anyone interested in a sponsorship may contact a board member.

Residents may also bring any type of electrical cords, cables or wires to the Waterville Recycle Center on Tuesdays or Saturdays or bring them to the Waterville Town Hall. The association has collected $450 already from the recycling of these items.

For information or questions about the Waterville Main Street Association or to share ideas for the downtown district, call Davies at (360) 391-2232 or Smith at (209) 380-9760.