Mansfield 4-H plans activities

Mansfield 4-H members meet March 8 in the school library. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield 4-H Kritters and Kids held their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 8 in the school library.

The Mansfield 4-H program is an extracurricular school activity for kids from elementary through high school. 4-H is nationwide and teaches young people about health, science, agriculture and citizenship in a positive environment. Members receive guidance from parents, teachers and adult mentors, and they are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

The meeting was called to order by Vice President Max Murison.

Treasurer Braydon Murison reported that the club had $1,134.14 in its bank account.

Club business included discussion about 4-H presentations, ideas for the 4-H theme at the NCW Fair, a recreational outing for the club this spring, and what fundraising activity the members would have.

Presentations are an important part of the 4-H experience and give members an opportunity to tell others about what they have learned. The presentations are typically divided into four general categories: demonstration, illustrated talks, formal speeches, and the performing arts. Each member was asked to pick a month from April through July to make their presentation.

Members decided that their theme at this year’s fair would be “Farm.” They also chose to go bowling on April 22 as a club activity. Finally, members determined that their fundraising project would be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

After the meeting, Alysha McGraw said, “I think 4-H is awesome. I like the projects and the animals.” McGraw has been a 4-H member for the past two years.

Mansfield teacher and mentor parent Kelly Gilpin said, “It’s a great opportunity for kids to make friends, have fun, learn responsibility and dedication. It’s educational, too, because they learn about animals and more through their projects.”

4-H meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month.