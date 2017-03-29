Mansfield Booster Club holds monthly meeting

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Booster Club held its monthly meeting March 23 in the school library.

The Booster Club supports many important school activities and community projects. This meeting’s topics were about gym plaques, the purchase of new bleachers for the football field, new coolers and tables for concessions, and scholarships.

The gym plaques are a fundraiser that acknowledges community members and businesses whose contributions help support club activities and projects.

The club is now ready to purchase new aluminum bleachers to replace the old wooden ones for outside athletic events.

Because concessions are a primary fundraiser at events, the club needs new coolers and tables, and members approved the purchase of these items.

Three Booster Club scholarships, ranging from $100 to $500, are awarded to graduating seniors each year. Secretary/Treasurer Diana Mickelson prepared an outline explaining the role the scholarships have in furthering educational goals for Mansfield students, scholarship requirements and what is expected of the applicants.

“Our scholarships are not based just on grades, sports, or specific activities. We want to help any student who wants to work hard enough to make a good life for (himself or herself),” Booster Club President Lisa Hall said.

After the meeting, Mickelson spoke further about what the Mansfield Booster Club is and what it provides for students, the school and the community.

“We would like the public to know who we really are and what we support. We are not just an athletic booster club. We are a Mansfield School Booster Club. This means that we help with any of our school’s needs. This includes books, musical and playground equipment, field trips and science camp. At the beginning of every school year, we sponsor the back-to-school barbecue, and the Booster Club scholarships. We do help out with athletic equipment, but that is not our primary focus,” she said.

Another ongoing issue the club has faced for many years is a lack of membership.

“There are only five of us now,” Diana Mickelson said.

“Everyone who is here is here because we believe this organization plays an important role for Mansfield students, our school, and our community. We want to keep it going. We continue to urge parents and community members to help us help our kids, our school, and our community, and come join the Booster Club,” she said.

Hall added, “The Booster Club is a worthwhile organization whose only aim is to help kids and their community. Although I don’t have a child in school yet, when I heard they were going to disband because of lack of interest, I stepped up to the plate and became their president. I think the Booster Club does such great things for the kids, the school, and the community. I didn’t want to see that end.”

The Booster Club generally meets the third Tuesday of the month throughout the school year, excluding December, in the school library.

The Booster Club is on Facebook at “Mansfield Kernels Booster Club.” They may also be reached at Mansfield Booster Club, P.O. Box 132, Mansfield, 98830.