Mansfield School celebrates ‘Read Across America Spirit Week’

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield School celebrated the gift of literacy by participating in Read Across America Spirit Week from Feb. 27-March 3 with a special tribute to Theodor Seuss Geisel (more commonly known as Dr. Seuss).

Throughout the week, students and staff honored Geisel, one of America’s most beloved authors of children’s books.

The week of celebration inspired Mansfield students and staff to read several of Dr. Seuss’ iconic collection of books and dress in costumes. The highlight of the week was a Dr. Seuss birthday party March 2.

Read Across America Spirit Week organizer Stacy Lillquist said, “Dr. Seuss would have been 113 years old today.”

The celebration began Monday with the theme “The Cat in The Hat.” School staff and students obliged, wearing Seuss-style hats. Tuesday’s theme was “Fox in Socks,” so everyone wore fun socks. For Wednesday, the theme was “Wacky Wednesday” and wearing unusual apparel was the style of the day with clothes worn mismatched or backwards. Thursday’s theme was “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” and kids and staff showed up to school wearing a collegiate jersey or T-shirt. Friday’s theme was “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” with students and staff in lots of red or blue clothing and accessories.

A Dr. Seuss birthday party was held March 2 in the school cafeteria. The evening event was commemorated with Seuss-themed games, cupcakes and milk, and an appearance from the Cat in the Hat, who read from the book of the same name. The birthday party was so successful that it marked the beginning of a new Dr. Seuss reading and celebration tradition for Mansfield School, according to school officials.

Kelly Gilpin, Mansfield’s fourth and fifth grade teacher said, “Most of us grew up with Dr. Seuss and it’s fun to share him with the next generation.”

Kindergarten student Hannah Tupling said, “I like Dr. Seuss books. My favorite book is ‘Fox in Socks.’ ”

Norman Tupling, Hannah’s father said, “It was great community fun to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with the preschool and kindergarten kids.”

Lillquist concluded, “This was a good opportunity for our community to celebrate a wonderful author of children’s books — Dr. Seuss, with reading, games and fun.”