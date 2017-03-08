Mansfield/Waterville girls begin volleyball season with Entiat

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield junior high volleyball season began Feb. 28 in Mansfield with A and B team matches between the Kernels and the Entiat Tigers. Waterville/Mansfield’s A team came out ahead, 2-1, while the B team fell short 1-2.

The A team is comprised of eighth-graders and the B team has seventh-graders, with some schools allowing sixth-graders to play on their B team. The Tigers do not have any sixth-graders on their B team, whereas the Kernels of the combined schools have nine sixth-graders on their B team.

The Tigers have only six players on their B Team while the Kernels have 17 total players. The larger number of players for the Kernels proved not to be the advantage they had hoped for. The Kernels won the first set 25-19. But, the second and third sets went to the Tigers with close scores of 25-23 and 26-24, respectively.

The Kernels A team won two of the three sets. Both teams were well matched with Entiat having nine players and Waterville/Mansfield with eight players. The first set was close all the way with the Tigers victorious over the Kernels 25-22. The Kernels won the second set 25-11 as well as the third set 25-17.