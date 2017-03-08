Pancake feast at St. Joseph Church

Garth, Hana, Asa, Naoko, and May Hinderer enjoy their pancakes. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Altar Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterville hosted its 32nd annual pancake supper in Waterville Feb. 28.

The first pancake supper put on by the church was on Feb. 21, 1985. An Empire Press article about this first supper is displayed on the bulletin board in the church kitchen.

The supper is held every year on Shrove Tuesday, which is the day before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season. Shrove Tuesday is also known at Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. This day is traditionally a day to do penance for sins and also a day to celebrate and eat some rich food before Lent arrives.

Carolyn DeVaney, who has worked at the supper since the beginning explained, “Shrove Tuesday is the last day before you are to go on a 40-day fast. It really should be a time that you clean out your cupboards and get rid of all the fattening foods.”

The supper consisted of all-you-can-eat blueberry, honey wheat, and buttermilk pancakes; an egg and sausage casserole; fruit cup; coffee and juice. There was no charge to attend but donations were suggested.

Vivian Schettler said, as she and her husband Roland were leaving, “The meal is always good, and we look forward to it every year.”

“I love that I don’t have to cook tonight,” a young mother said.

The Bravo family, who just moved to the Waterville area about eight months ago and are members of the church, all agreed that it was really good food and they were glad they came.

Margaret Viebrock has been coordinating the event and serving the food since its beginning. Many of the ladies working at the supper have also been involved with it since 1985.

Children and adults all love pancakes. The supper has become a longstanding tradition among Waterville families.