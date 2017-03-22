Pop culture convention comes alive April 8 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Pop culture convention comes alive April 8 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 22, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wen-Con, Wenatchee’s new pop-culture convention, is coming to the Town Toyota Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 8.

The event will feature guest stars, vendors, artists, games, panel discussions, prizes, cosplay and many other activities.

Cost is $18, ages 11 and over; and $5, ages 4-10. Children 3 and under are free. Admission includes a commemorative badge, free autograph and photo with each celebrity guest, free opportunity to challenge a gaming expert, entry in the cosplay contest and all panels, and more.

To purchase tickets, visit wen-con.com/ticket-locations.

The event is sponsored by The Wenatchee World and Town Toyota Center.