School district opens kindergarten registration

EAST WENATCHEE — Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year in the Eastmont School District begins this month.

Children living in the district and who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 may register.

Registration packets are available at eastmont206.org by clicking on “Parents and Community”; or at the Eastmont School District administration office at 800 Eastmont Ave. Parents may submit completed registration packets to the administration office beginning March 6. Early registration is recommended.

“Willy” the Wildcat will be at the administration office to greet students and parents from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on March 6.

For more information, call 884-7169.