Seattle theatre group to bring book to life at NCW libraries

NCW — Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle will bring the book “Goin’ Someplace Special” to life at the Waterville and Bridgeport libraries on April 6.

The performance will be at 11 a.m. in Waterville and at 3 p.m. in Bridgeport.

The book, by Patricia C. McKissack, tells the story of a young black girl growing up in the segregated South of the 1950s and the challenges she faces going to the public library by herself.

The performances are free and open to the public.