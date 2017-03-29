Series | Growing up in Douglas Co.

Julie (Streeter) McCall in her graduation photo from Eastmont High School in 1982. (Provided photo/Julie McCall)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This is the fifth in a series of articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen is featuring one person in each decade of life. She began with a resident in their 90s and is moving down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told will provide a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s fifth interview is with Julie (Streeter) McCall, who is 52.

Julie (Streeter) McCall Orchard childhood at a sleepier time in Orondo

Julie McCall was born to June (Fraser) Streeter and George Streeter on July 25, 1964 in Brewster. George Streeter had moved to North Central Washington from Kansas, but June grew up in Orondo close to where Julie and her husband Pat McCall live today.

Julie McCall spent the first few years of her life in Okanogan County and in East Wenatchee, but in 1968 her father bought the Streeter orchard from June’s mother and the family settled in Orondo.

McCall was the fourth of five children, and was especially close to her brother Buddy, who was just one year younger than her. The two were typically referred to as “the twins.”

Many of her earliest memories are focused on orchard operations. George Streeter worked from daylight until dark every day and he wanted his children to also learn the value of hard work.

McCall remembers that one of her first jobs was working with her siblings to drag sprinkler pipes from one row of trees to the next. From May to October, the job had to be done two times a day. The pipes were about 20 feet long, so when the children were little they had to move the pipes first from one end, and then from the other. When they got the pipes moved, Streeter would hook them up to the water source.

“I think we were probably more of a hindrance than a help to him, but he believed in making us work,” McCall said.

Other jobs that the children did around the orchard included riding on a trailer as it went through to collect harvested cherries. They would be there to pick out the leaves and the bad cherries.

They also picked cherries from the higher branches that Streeter would cut off for harvesting. Streeter would climb to the treetops — which were 30 to 40 feet high then — on a tall spike ladder and hook the higher limbs of the trees. Then he would cut them off and lower them down for the children to pick.

Catching gophers was a job the children were paid for. They set gopher traps in the orchard and Streeter would pay them 25 cents for each gopher that they caught.

When McCall’s dad drove fruit into Wenatchee, she and her siblings would stand next to him in the cab, resting their hands on his shoulders.

During peach harvest, they would be responsible for assembling the packing boxes and stapling them together in the stapling machine. Then they would deliver the boxes to the packers.

As they got older, the siblings got more complex jobs. McCall remembers learning to drive when she was about 9 years old, and soon she was driving tractors and jeeps to help with the orchard work.

In addition to the Orondo orchard, Streeter kept orchards up in the Oroville and Brewster areas. He also had a fruit stand in Montana.

When Streeter was busy with other business, McCall and her siblings were responsible for managing the cherry crew. They did all the sorting and kept track of the boxes that had been picked. At the end of the day, they would load the truck and haul the cherries to town.

When it was time for Streeter to drive fruit over to the stand in Montana, the day would be long for everyone. After the typical summer’s orchard work, the truck would need to be loaded and then Streeter would drive off in the middle of the night. He would assign the family members jobs to keep the work going smoothly the next day.

When the children had their driver licenses, they would sometimes be the ones to drive the fruit to Montana.

Throughout childhood, summer was the busiest time of year and McCall and her siblings expected to be helping out with orchard work from early in the morning until midday. During the school year, they helped after school and on weekends.

Asked if she ever resented the work, McCall said she didn’t because for her it was always just what one did. Looking back, she thought of herself as helping and contributing to the family livelihood and this didn’t feel like a burden to her. She also shared in the family resources. For example, when she was in high school, she always was provided with a vehicle to drive and gas at the orchard pump.

Does that mean that McCall and her siblings always helped like angels? No. McCall remembers that sometimes when they got tired of work they would sneak into the house, get themselves some cookies and watch cartoons for a while.

There was also plenty of time to play. McCall remembers going down to the river to swim on the hot afternoons, and riding bicycles or motorbikes to the neighbor’s house or just through the sagebrush. They always had horses. She remembers playing hide-and-seek on horseback in the orchard rows at night.

“There was never being bored or nothing like that,” McCall said.

The one thing June Streeter required was that they all be at the table for dinnertime. Dinnertime could vary greatly and during the busy season, it was often as late as 8 or 9 p.m. McCall remembers how strange she thought it was that one of her junior high friends from East Wenatchee ate with her family at exactly 5:30 p.m. each night.

McCall attended the old Orondo School, which had three classrooms and three teachers each teaching two grades. McCall remembers getting a good education there. Her favorite subjects were math and P.E.

In first grade, the school had Popsicle sticks fastened by rubber bands in groups of 10. The teacher had the children working with the sticks a lot and McCall feels this helped them to build a strong foundation in math. In third grade, they had to memorize the multiplication tables. There was a chart on the wall and students got stars for each table that they memorized. The first three students to memorize their tables through 12 got prizes.

In P.E., the students would try to pass the President’s Physical Fitness Test each year. Part of the test involved a 600-yard dash and they would run this on Zanol Loop Road. Students who passed all of the parts of the test received a badge.

School was strict and the students were required to listen when the teacher was talking, to sit nicely at their desks during class and to push the chairs in when it was time to go. For students who misbehaved, there were “hacks” with a wooden paddle.

McCall said she was generally well-behaved and never received a hack. However, once when she was in sixth grade and was serving as equipment manager, she left a ball out on the playground. She knew that the punishment for this was a hack. That had her worried, but somehow she never received it.

For a while, the principal and fifth and sixth grade teacher was Mr. Kinzebach. Kinzebach worked to make afterschool sports available to the students. Softball was the main sport and they got to play other schools in softball. They also had periods when the students did flag football, wrestling and basketball, which they played outside since there was no gym.

McCall loved sports and when she was in sixth grade she dreamed of being a professional football player.

When McCall was in sixth or seventh grade, Auvil Fruit sponsored a softball team in the valley summer girls’ league called the Gee Whiz Kids. The team made it all the way to the state competition.

Another type of competition that the students took part in was stilts. Streeter made stilts for McCall and her siblings from tree props with a nail peg six inches off the ground that was covered by a leather strip.

They also had a rocketry program at the school. They built their rockets and then got to shoot them off on the school grounds. Often the rockets would land across the highway, and they would run to get them.

“You might not even see a car,” McCall said of the traffic on Highway 97 at that time.

There was no lunch served at school, so the students brought their lunches from home. There was a milk cart from which they could buy milk. Every Thursday was “hot dog day” and one of the moms would bring hot dogs that the children could buy for lunch.

Every year, the students would put on a Christmas program at the Orondo Grange Hall. As soon as the Christmas program was over, McCall’s family would load themselves into a truck and drive to Kansas to see their Streeter grandparents. They would drive straight through without stopping and sleep on bedding in the flatbed, which was covered with a canopy.

Orondo School only went through sixth grade, so when McCall was in seventh grade it was time to attend Eastmont Junior High. McCall remembers this as a huge adjustment. She seldom saw people she knew from Orondo there and she had to make new friends.

She adjusted well, though, and was always involved in sports. Fortunately, the Orondo School District had a bus that would bring her home after practices. Otherwise, her parents would not have had time to pick her up. Usually Ivan Kimball drove the bus. McCall said that Kimball was still driving the bus when her children attended school.

McCall said that from the time she was 12 until she was 20 she was involved with Rainbow Girls in Waterville. She credits this participation for building her foundation as a lady and starting her faith in God. She remembers that the girls always had to wear dresses and nylons to the meetings. There were lots of rules on how to conduct oneself. Every girl had an office and had to memorize parts for her office. Each year they would organize a service project and donate the money raised to a good cause.

When McCall was 14, Pat McCall’s family started coming from Florida each summer to do business in this area. She got to know Pat and two years later they were dating. When she was 21, they got married and gradually took over the family orchards in Orondo, starting with 10 acres.

Julie McCall attended Wenatchee Valley College upon her graduation from Eastmont High School in 1982. After obtaining her AA degree in 1984, she found a job in the McDougall & Sons office. In 1987, she started working for Nuchief Sales, where she continues to be employed. She and Pat continue to run the orchard.

McCall said she felt that her childhood on the orchard was such a positive part of her life that she wanted to raise her family in the same place.

“I wanted my kids to grow up with values of rural life,” McCall said.