Series | Growing up in Douglas Co.

Leo Irmer in 2016. (Provided photo/Leo Irmer)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This is the fourth in a series of articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen is featuring one person in each decade of life. She began with a resident in their 90s and is moving down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told will provide a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s fourth interview is with Leo Irmer, who is 66.

Leo Irmer 1950s boyhood combines responsibility, fun

Leo Irmer was born on Dec. 24, 1950 to Walt and Edith Irmer in Waterville Hospital. He was the youngest of four boys.

Irmer grew up 21 miles east of Waterville within the Farmer Post Office district. His grandparents, William and Pauline Irmer, had come from Germany to homestead the land in which he was raised.

Chores were a part of Irmer’s life from an early age, though there was also abundant time to play with his brothers, either around the yard or in the nearby sagebrush.

The first chore that Irmer remembers was gathering eggs. The family raised about 20 chickens for their own use. By 8 or 9-years-old, Irmer learned to milk the cow — a job he shared with his brothers. He also started helping his brothers to feed the steers and heifers and fill the water trough.

His first school was the Shiloh School, which was located about four miles from his home. His parents and neighboring parents took turns driving the children to school. When the weather was bad, his father would drive a military jeep with a canopy over the back and straw on the bed for the children to ride in.

Irmer remembers school as being “a lot of fun.” It was always a bit noisy because the students who were working independently could hear the class that was working with the teacher doing their question-and-answer lessons.

The school curriculum focused on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Irmer remembers that there was also music. The school owned a set of simple instruments, like cymbals, kazoos, harmonicas and other mostly percussion instruments. The teachers weren’t trained in teaching music, though, so music class was always a cacophony of sounds.

In addition to learning the basics, the students would do crafts indoors in the winter. These included painting, basket weaving often with pine needles, and the making of pins out of sagebrush. Irmer said his brothers got the idea of selling these pins to tourists, but the business did not take off.

During recess, the students would play baseball and other organized field games, like “ante over the wood shed” or “hide-and-seek.” The school yard had a swing set, a slide and a merry-go-round, which also provided lots of fun.

A highlight of Irmer’s memories of Shiloh School was the annual year-end picnic at what they then called Park Lake located below Dry Falls. This was a community affair, with whole families attending. There was always lots of good food to eat and fun games with classmates.

When Irmer finished the fourth grade, the Shiloh School was closed down. Some of the younger students were sent to the Happy Home School but as a fifth-grader, Irmer was sent to Waterville.

He found this a big change that he did not like at first. There were lots of different classrooms, a big hallway and a cafeteria where one could order lunch. It was a bit overwhelming.

During recess, the students played flag football on a blacktop area. It was Irmer’s first time to play football and he started to realize some of the perks of being at a larger school.

During several of his early years, Irmer and his brothers joined 4-H and raised steers. The experience of record-keeping and demonstrations was helpful, but the family would always get home late on 4-H nights. After a few years, Irmer’s father gave the boys heifers and let them raise their own calves. Since they were the ones to milk the cows, he also let them have the cream check that they got when they delivered the cream to Farmer Store. This amounted to about $7 each week.

Irmer said that before the boys were allowed to keep the money, they would grumble about milking the cows — but not afterward.

“Once we got the cream check that grumbling stopped,” Irmer said.

Irmer said that he spent some of the money he earned on candy. After eating the cafeteria lunch, many Waterville School students would rush to the Variety Store, which was located next to where the Waterville Library stands today. The store had all kinds of candy displayed on the counter and they would buy some before they had to head back to school for afternoon classes.

Irmer’s parents taught the boys to save most of the money in the Douglas County Bank, however. The money earned good interest and it was rewarding to watch it grow.

Irmer and his next oldest brother Russell received bicycles as a Christmas present when Irmer was about 7 or 8-years-old. It was torture to have to wait until spring to try them out.

“It seemed like it was a long winter,” Irmer said.

When spring came, they found learning to ride not as easy as they had imagined. Because Irmer’s parents wanted the bikes to last for some years, they were quite big for them. Also, they had to learn on gravel because that was all there was around their home. Irmer’s father took them out and held onto their seats as they started pedaling but, as soon as he let go, they would fall down. Irmer said he got many scrapes and torn pants in the process.

Later, he sometimes took money from his savings account to buy things for his bicycle, like pedals or a new seat.

For recreation, the family liked to take fishing trips to Jameson Lake on Sundays during the fishing season. Sometimes, if their parents weren’t going, the boys would just walk out to the Coulee wall about a mile and a half from their home. Then they would spend the time throwing rocks over the wall or shooting .22 caliber rifles. At other times, the boys would play toy cars or tractors in the yard, or get on the older farm machinery and pretend they were farming.

The family didn’t usually have the habit of playing board games, but when Irmer was a senior in high school there was a period of two weeks in which the roads were impassible and he needed to stay home from school. His brother Neil was working for his dad at that time, so it was Walt and Edith Irmer and the two young men still at home. Irmer learned to play pinochle for the first time during this period. The four would play together most of the day with the only responsibility being feeding the livestock and making sure that they had bedding.

Asked if he ever felt he missed anything growing up on the Farmer ranch, Irmer said that at one time he did think he had missed something but not anymore.

He learned the basics in the Shiloh School. He thinks that perhaps if he had had more history lessons, he would have gotten interested in that subject, but life worked out for him.

He attended Spokane Community College for two years and obtained an associate’s degree in industrial drafting. Then he returned to the farm and helped his father. In 1974, he entered a partnership with his father and two brothers and has continued to farm the land ever since.