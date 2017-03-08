Shocker girls are honored

Waterville/Mansfield Shockers’ varsity girls basketball team members are Sarah Mullen, Ari Salcido, Hannah Hughes, Brooke Simmons, Alyssa Hansen, Jessie Ring, Lexi Deish and Justine Clements, with coach Kieth Finkbeiner. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville/Mansfield’s girls junior varsity and varsity basketball team members and their families gathered for recognition night Feb. 27.

Head coach Kieth Finkbeiner had many words of praise for the players and their parents.

“These girls are great kids because they have great parents,” Finkbeiner said. “I am thankful to be here in Waterville coaching the girls basketball teams.”

He talked about casting a vision for the future which is part of a good basketball program. Finkbeiner also spoke about having core values for the girls that are not only good for their basketball playing years, but for their entire lives.

“We want to do better next season. Our goal is to end our seasons in March not February. We want to be one of the 12 teams playing for the state title,” he said.

Finkbeiner has an aggressive plan for the girls to get in some quality playing time this summer by participating in BNB Camps (for basketball teams). Camps will be held in Ocean Shores and Soap Lake. He hopes to take the girls to both camps.

The team is setting a goal to raise $250 per player to attend the camps. The cost for a team to attend each camp is $1,250.

One fundraiser the girls are planning is to take pledges as they practice their free throw shooting. The girls will aim for 1,000 successful free throws, to be done on their own time in the school gym. Each girl will sign up sponsors willing to pledge a certain amount per successful free throw. All the money pledged will be collected June 4.

Mike Hughes, the junior varsity coach, handed out participation certificates to his players, with praise for each.

Finkbeiner acknowledged his assistant coaches Hughes and Bryce Greenwood. Finkbeiner thanked his wife Jackie and his kids, Holly, Mac and Evan, for their involvement with the basketball program. He also expressed appreciation to Brooke Willms and Claire Ashley, for their work as team managers; Hailey Moreno, for filming the varsity games; Terry Conners, for scorekeeping; Jacque Clements, for photography; and Angie Deishl, for assisting the girls during workouts in the weight room.

“We did not win as much as I wanted to. I am proud of our team. I know we can do better. We had good competition throughout the season. We practiced hard and we knew the other teams,” Finkbeiner said.

Finkbeiner also had praise for each varsity player as he handed out letter certificates to each. Varsity awards were presented to Hannah Hughes, most valuable player; Lexi Deishl, most inspirational; Ari Salcido, most improved; and Justine Clements and Rochelle Laney, team captains.