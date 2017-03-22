Tired of winter weather? Warm up with this chowder

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

As we eagerly await the arrival of spring and the end of winter, this recipe is just right. Most people I have talked to are tired of the snow and can’t wait for a change in the season. Are you feeling that same way? The weather is being so tricky, I thought it would be a good idea to share a really tasty and simple potato and corn chowder recipe that will warm you up. My sister-in-law shared this recipe with me a long time ago. Again, I have exchanged a couple of ingredients.

Potato, Corn and Ham Chowder

1 medium onion, finely chopped or shredded

1 minced clove of garlic

3 teaspoons olive oil

3 ½ cups chicken broth

3 ½ cups peeled, cubed red potatoes

1 large bay leaf

¾ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

¼ teaspoon dried mustard

2 ½ cups milk

2 ½ cups whole kernel corn, frozen or canned

7 slices deli ham, cut into bite-size pieces

Saute the onion and garlic in olive oil in a large saucepan until tender, about five minutes. Add broth, potatoes, bay leaf, thyme, mustard and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and bring to a simmer, until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Add the milk and corn and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer covered for five minutes or until the corn is cooked. Discard bay leaf.

Process half of this mixture in the blender until smooth; then add it back to the saucepan. Stir in the ham and simmer covered for five minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serves about six.

On a side note, and since it involves food, I feel the need to share an event that will take place at the NCW Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. It is the Cultural Night with foods from various countries. It is free of charge and open to the public. Come and enjoy!