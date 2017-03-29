Tree and shrub sale on April 1

WATERVILLE — South Douglas Conservation District’s annual tree and shrub sale will be held April 1 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville.

Orders previously placed for native and adapted trees, shrubs and wildflowers will be available for pickup form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some plants will be available during the pickup time at the fairgrounds.

For more information, call the conservation district at 745-9160.