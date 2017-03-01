Variety show benefits Mobile Meals

WENATCHEE — The ninth annual Mobile Meals of Wenatchee Spring Variety Show will be held at 7 p.m. March 3 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The benefit show will feature music by the Bonga Marimba Band, the Apollo Club and Children’s Choir, All Strings Considered, Fabulous Feet Dance Studio, Columbia River Community Flute Choir, DBB Bongo Brothers, Eastmont Junior High Jazz Band, and An Daire Academy Irish Dancers. There will also be a preview of Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Festival production of “Young Frankenstein.”

Tickets are $12 and are available online at numericapac.org, by calling 663-ARTS or at the PAC box office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

For more information, visit mobilemealsofwenatchee.org.