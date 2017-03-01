Waterville Library will be busy

Waterville library Amy Larsen. (Empire Press/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Library has some special programming coming this month and beyond.

The first program is a presentation by wildlife biologist Bill Gaines called Ghost Bears. Gaines, who has spent his career studying grizzly bears in the North Cascades, will talk about the species and their management in our area. The presentation is part of the North Central Regional Library Columbia River Reads program and will be held at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Waterville branch.

Earlier this year, author Cheryl Strayed’s memoir, “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail,” was chosen for the Columbia River Reads Book. The program encourages North Central Washington residents to read the chosen book at the same time and then discuss it together. The book chosen each year becomes the theme for a variety of programming offered in the spring.

“Wild,” published in 2012, is about Strayed’s experiences hiking alone for more than 1,000 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail from California to Washington state. Copies of the book are available for checkout at all North Central Regional Library branches.

Strayed is scheduled to speak at the Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Wenatchee at 7 p.m. on April 13. The presentation is free to the public, but those who want to attend must obtain a ticket from the PAC to reserve their seats. Tickets became available March 1.

Steve Smith will give a presentation called All About Bees at 5:30 p.m. March 15 at Waterville Library. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. In addition to being a prominent local attorney and Waterville native, Smith has been a beekeeper for the past three seasons and is a member of the NCW Beekeeping Association.

Let’s Sew is a special program being offered for boys and girls in grades 3-6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday until March 28. The program started Feb. 28. Friends’ member Cathy Clark will teach the children basic hand sewing skills.

Regular library programs include Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. Mondays, Rhyme Time (infant to age 4) at 10 a.m. Fridays, Stitch Sisters at 10 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month, and the Waterville Library Book Club at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month.

Librarian Amy Larsen is working on lining up planetarium shows which will be held four times throughout the year at the NCW Fair Community Hall. The schedule will be announced by April. The shows are sponsored through a grant from Umpqua Bank to the Friends of the Library.

Larsen said the library has received its Makerspace items, funded through a grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, and will be holding Makerspace sessions for pre-teens and teens after school. The times for these will also be announced next month.

A presentation about native plants in the region, by members of the Washington Native Plant Society and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Board, will be held in April or May.

The library now has its barn quilt blocks provided by the Waterville Main Street Association and these will be hung on each side of the new library sign soon.

For more information, contact Larsen at the library or call 745-8354.