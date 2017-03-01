Waterville native Smith passes

Florence (Willms) Smith and Esther (Willms) Gallaher blow out their 97th birthday candles in September of 2016. To the right, is Esther’s daughter Tony Robertson. (Provided photo)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

It is an achievement to live to be in one’s late 90s or older. A pair of Waterville-raised twins, Florence (Willms) Smith and Esther (Willms) Gallaher, enjoyed an almost 100-year lifespan together.

The twins celebrated their 97th birthday in Omak in September. The family had been holding joint birthday parties for the women for the past 10-15 years.

Smith, a resident of Wenatchee, passed away Jan. 27 after a short bout with the flu. Gallaher continues to live in Omak.

Smith and Gallaher are the youngest of seven children born to George Jensen Willms and Mary (Loebsack) Willms. George and Mary became acquainted in Nebraska and came to Waterville to settle on a homestead at the place just before Highway 2 dips down into Moses Coulee. Loebsack had been an ethnic German refugee from Russia.

Apparently long life runs in the family, as six of the seven children lived to be in their 90s and the other passed away at 88.

The Willms children graduated from Waterville High School.

The twins were very close their whole lives. According to Gary Smith, Florence’s son, several decades ago the children often made arrangements to bring Esther to Wenatchee to visit with Florence and go shopping together. The twins also frequently talked on the phone.

Around the time the birthday parties started, the trips to Wenatchee became impractical because of the distance involved and the health of the two women. Phone conversations did not work because of the women’s hearing problems.

“We tried to get them together at least for their birthdays, and we did that for 10 or 15 years,” Smith said.

These parties started with just the twins and their children, but expanded to include more and more cousins, with 22 people attending last fall.

“It just got bigger and bigger,” Smith said.

In 2015, the cousins thought that it would be the last birthday party. But they were able to have the 2016 party, and were all surprised that the twins talked with each other for almost four hours.

“It was unbelievable,” Smith said.

Before Florence passed away, the twins had agreed that they wanted to be buried next to each other in Kettle Falls.