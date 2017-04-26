BLM seeks nominations to Eastern Washington Resource Advisory Council Posted by Government, News | Comments Off on BLM seeks nominations to Eastern Washington Resource Advisory Council Posted by Empire Press on Apr 26, 2017 in All Content

SPOKANE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for two open positions on the Eastern Washington Resource Advisory Council (RAC).

The BLM’s RACs, composed of citizens chosen for their expertise in natural resource issues, help the Bureau carry out its multiple-use mission and stewardship of 245 million acres of public lands. The Bureau, which manages more land than any other federal agency, has 36 RACs across the West, where most BLM-managed land is located. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members with an interest or expertise in energy and mineral development, ranching, outdoor recreation, conservation, state and local government, tribal and cultural resources, and academia.

Nominees, who must be residents of Washington state, will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education, and knowledge of the council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

The nomination period is open until May 26.

For more information, contact Jeff Clark at (509) 536-1297 or jeffclark@blm.gov, or visit blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply.