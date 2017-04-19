Camp Fire summer camp registration now underway Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities, Recreation | Comments Off on Camp Fire summer camp registration now underway Posted by Empire Press on Apr 19, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Registration is now underway for sessions of Camp Fire summer camp at Zanika Lache on Lake Wenatchee.

The camp is open to youth and teens ages 6-17. Activities include swimming, canoeing, kayaking, archery, cookouts, crafts, fishing, challenge ropes course and zip line, day hikes, games, songs, nature and backpacking for older children.

Those registering by May 1 will receive a $25 discount. Camp Fire members will receive an additional discount.

Youth may also earn their way to camp by selling Camp Fire candy this spring.

For further information or to register, call the Camp Fire office at 663-1609 or (800) 548-8884, or visit the web site at campfirencw.org.