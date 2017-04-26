Chelan couple to ‘Charge Across Washington’

CHELAN — Wendy and Ed Isenhart of Chelan will embark on a “Charge Across Washington” June 7-8, showcasing the electric vehicle (EV) charging station network developed by Plug-In North Central Washington.

They are planning to stay at the Waterville Historic Hotel June 7.

Highway 2 connects Everett in the west and Spokane in the east with 326 miles of highway — and it is now fully electrified. By joining the Cascade Scenic Loop and the Stevens Pass Greenway, electric vehicles can now drive from one end of Washington to the other.

Starting in Everett, the Isenharts will drive their Nissan Leaf, nicknamed “Bean,” to Spokane. Charging stops along the way include Sultan, Skykomish, Coles Corner, Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Waterville, Coulee City and Davenport. These are some of the charging stations Plug-In NCW developed and installed.

Each charging stop will include educational opportunities for locals to see, ride in and talk to owners of EVs — from Volts, to Leafs, to Teslas. Charge Across Washington is designed to validate that small-battery EVs can in fact drive across Washington, while highlighting local businesses that have partnered with Plug-In to install EV chargers and bring a lot of fun along the way.

“While this drive will demonstrate that an 80 mile-per-charge EV can now drive across Washington, it will also be the catalyst for mini-EV car shows called ‘Plug In’ events at each charging stop,” said Jack Anderson, committee chair for Plug-In. “We want to invite local residents to come see EVs and talk with drivers. They may even get a ride.”

Wendy Isenhart serves on the board committee of Plug-In NCW and as board chair for the North Central Washington Economic Development District (NCWEDD). Plug-In is operated by the NCWEDD with the intention of assisting electrification of surface transportation and other processes that currently depend on fossil fuels.

“My 2016 Nissan Leaf has the larger 30kw lithium battery with about 100 miles in a full charge,” Isenhart said. “After two months and 1,200 miles, we’ve learned some things that may be helpful to prospective buyers when they get behind their first EV steering wheel.”

Plug-In NCW has a mission to encourage adoption of plug-in vehicles throughout the region. Since 2005, they’ve worked to establish the region as a catalyst and center for development, demonstrations and deployment of plug-in vehicles. They do this through a combination of outreach, education, projects and programs.

For more information on Charge Across Washington, contact Anderson at 784-1747 or visit pluginncw.com.