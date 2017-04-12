Compassionate Friends sharing meeting April 17 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Compassionate Friends sharing meeting April 17 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 12, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) will meet at 7 p.m. April 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.

The nonprofit support organization assists families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child, grandchild or sibling of any age and provides information to help others be supportive. There are no membership dues or fees.

For more information, call 860-3620 or visit tcfwenatcheevalley.org.