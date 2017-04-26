Discover Washington project seeking student applicants Posted by News, Schools | Comments Off on Discover Washington project seeking student applicants Posted by Empire Press on Apr 26, 2017 in All Content

NCW — Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s sixth annual Discover Washington: Youth Heritage Project is accepting applications through May 31.

The project is a five-day interactive field school that engages students through connections to historic, cultural and natural resources. This year’s program will take place in downtown Tacoma and surrounding areas July 11-15. Planned program sites includes the Foss Waterway Seaport, the fishing vessel Commencement, the Port of Tacoma and the Washington State History Museum.

Students entering eighth grade in fall through current high school seniors may apply for the project. Accepted applicants will attend the program through a full scholarship that covers lodging, meals, programming and travel during activities.

For more information or to apply, visit preservewa.org/discoverwashingtonyhp.aspx.