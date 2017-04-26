Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

April 14

Waterville, harass/threat: Waterville School, the school principal reported that a student drew a threatening picture with the principal’s name and the word “death” written on it. The student was suspended and the deputy contacted the student’s parent.

April 15

Bridgeport, drugs: a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic and equipment violations. The driver was under 21 years of age and and the deputy could detect the odor of marijuana. The driver was arrested for DUI.

Bridgeport, drugs: a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. He detected the odor of marijuana. A search warrant was obtained and marijuana and alcohol were found in the vehicle. The underage driver was arrested for possession of marijuana under 40 grams

April 16

Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 10 block of Washburn Avenue, a homeowner had left his residence vacant during the winter. Upon returning, it was apparent that someone had entered the home and ransacked it. Furniture, power tools and numerous other items were taken. There are no suspects at this time.

April 17

Waterville, vehicle prowl: 200 block of S. Rainier Street, a toolbox worth about $500 was stolen out of the back of a vehicle.

April 18

Waterville, suspicious: McNeil Canyon Road, Milepost 8, an unmarked old, white police-type vehicle pulled up behind the reporting party’s vehicle, flashed a green light, turned around and drove away. The vehicle could not be located.

Orondo, fraud/forgery: unknown persons opened a credit card account in the reporting party’s name.

Orondo, burglary: 23200 block of Columbia Pointe Lane, someone broke into a home and ransacked it. The owner was not in town, but would return and try to determine if anything was stolen.

April 19

Rock Island, theft: 100 block of Saunders Avenue, over the past two weeks someone has been siphoning fuel from mowing equipment at the Rock Island Golf Course. It was estimated that about 40 gallons of fuel has been taken.

Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1200 block of Fairview Avenue, paint on a vehicle was scratched off with a key or knife. Damage is estimated at $1,500.