Easter egg hunt in Mansfield

The weather cooperated for a perfect morning of egg hunting at Mansfield’s Blue Stem Park April 15. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Lions Club sponsored an Easter egg hunt April 15 at Blue Stem Park. The day dawned crisp and clear with bright sunshine for the annual event.

Beginning at 10 a.m., eager egg hunters were divided into groups by age. Approximately 700 eggs were decorated and placed by volunteers. Children up to age 2 hunted for eggs first, then ages 3-5, and finally the 6-year-old and older group gathered the brightly colored eggs in the park.

There were 36 prize eggs for the division winners. “We also had eight baskets, two large bunnies, playdough, stickers and other miscellaneous prizes to give away,” egg hunt organizer LuAnne Lester said.

“This was my first year organizing the Easter egg hunt. I’m so glad the weather cooperated. It was perfect weather and we had a great turnout. Thank you Lions Club and volunteers who helped make our event successful,” she added.

Renee Bayless said, “Thank you Mansfield Lions Club, it was a great turnout, wonderful weather, so much fun to watch the kids hunt for Easter eggs.”

“It was a good Easter egg hunt, the weather was good, and I won a prize,” George Murison said.

Tara Tupling said, “It’s been the nicest weather we’ve had for an Easter egg hunt. We look forward to it every year. Fantastic turnout. Thank you Lions Club and thank you LuAnne Lester for putting it on. You did a great job.”

“It is a great family fun event on a beautiful day. The town of Mansfield enjoys a good Easter egg hunt,” said Mayor Tom Snell.