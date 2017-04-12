Easter services in Orondo

ORONDO — The Orondo Community Church will host its annual Easter Son-Rise Service at 7:30 a.m. April 16 at Orondo River Park, 21552 Highway 97, milepost 215.

Those attending should gather near the pavilion overlooking the river and bring a chair or blanket for seating. Everyone is invited to the bilingual service of worship, celebration and reflection.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

For more information call 664-0675.