Easter services in Orondo

ORONDO — The Orondo Community Church will host its annual Easter Son-Rise Service at 7:30 a.m. April 16 at Orondo River Park, 21552 Highway 97, milepost 215.
Those attending should gather near the pavilion overlooking the river and bring a chair or blanket for seating. Everyone is invited to the bilingual service of worship, celebration and reflection.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
For more information call 664-0675.