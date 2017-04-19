Events take a stand against racism Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Events take a stand against racism Posted by Empire Press on Apr 19, 2017 in All Content

NCW — Wenatchee Valley College and YWCA North Central Washington will present Stand Against Racism events on April 26 at the WVC Wenatchee campus and April 27 at the Omak campus extension.

The WVC Wenatchee event will be held around the fountain from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Omak campus event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public and will feature guest speakers, booths, performances, storytelling and more.

The local events are part of a nationwide series of Stand Against Racism events promoting public policy advocacy, community education and public proclamations.

For more information, visit standagainstracism.org or visit wvc.edu.