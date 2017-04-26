Festival musical ‘Young Frankenstein’ opens May 3

WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Festival production of “Young Frankenstein” opens May 3 for a two-week run at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

The musical will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 3-6 and May 10-13, with matinee performances at 4 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. May 13.

The show, from the comedy genius of Mel Brooks, is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Tickets are $25-$29 for adults, $23-$27 for seniors, and $15 for youth. Tickets may be purchased online at numericapac.org, by calling 663-ARTS, or visiting the PAC box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.