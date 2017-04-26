Help build the future of our public transportation Posted by Contributing Writers, Voices | Comments Off on Help build the future of our public transportation Posted by Empire Press on Apr 26, 2017 in All Content

By Eric West

Contributing writer

Last summer and fall, nearly 1,100 residents of Chelan and Douglas counties shared their ideas and suggestions on how our regional transit service could be improved. These ideas ranged from longer hours during the week, increased Saturday service, adding service on Sundays and a variety of other enhancements.

Now it is time again for our citizens to weigh in on how they may prioritize these improvements, and whether they are willing to pay a bit more for those of a larger scale. Within Link’s existing financial resources, we have the ability to add a very minor amount of service, perhaps an hour or two to most routes operating Monday through Friday, or a bit more if those improvements were focused just on Saturday service. Anything as comprehensive as service much later into the evening, more frequent service on most routes, significantly more Saturday service, and an effective amount of Sunday service is far beyond our current capacity to fund, and would require additional sales tax. Increasing sales tax for transit requires a vote of the people.

To determine what service enhancements our residents really want when there are price tags attached to each of these, we have developed an online survey tool that gives the respondent feedback on how each of their choices may impact sales tax. Often times, people are unaware of how their choices may impact the costs they would incur, so the Link Board of Directors and staff want to make it very clear that there is a cost to make many of the improvements they want to see.

The input of this survey will help direct the development of Link’s long-range strategic plan. If there is adequate support for additional transit service in our region, then it will be up to our board of directors to determine the next steps toward making that a reality.

We encourage all of our residents — even if they are not users of transit — to take a few minutes and complete this survey. Your input is very important and we want to hear from you.

To access this survey, visit letsthinklink.org. The survey will be active through May 30.

Eric West is marketing and communications coordinator for Link Transit.