Historical Society holds meeting

Museum members have a lasagna lunch provided by Coyote Pass Cafe. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Historical Society held its annual luncheon and business meeting March 28 at the Douglas County Historical Museum in Waterville.

The meeting was led by Royal DeVaney, president. New board member Judy Dalton was welcomed along with Peg Schmidt and Linda Avey, who were re-elected for three-year terms.

The treasurer’s report included sales from the Thrift Store and other contributions to the museum. The total contribution from the store for 2016 was $20,000. Other income was from estate sales, bringing in over $2,500; the Rowland and Ethel Jones Fund Grant, contributing $2,538; Douglas County commissioners’ continued support of $1,500; and membership dues totaling $3,950.

Treasurer Diana Vickery’s report also acknowledged the service of the volunteers.

“It is important to note we are only able to maintain and thrive due to the consistent and unselfish commitment of our valued volunteers,” the report said.

Some of the highlights from this past year included a summer reading project which brought students into the museum to look for the “glowing rocks” and the two-headed calf. Bus tours also stopped at the museum. Kieth Finkbeiner had two classes from Waterville High School work with the museum on projects as well as participation from Angie Deishl’s sixth grade class.

New items arriving at the museum included wedding dresses worn by local people. Doris and Irene (Eggers) Viebrock donated their dresses. The two sisters married brothers in a joint ceremony in 1947. Also coming in was an 1885 wedding dress and two dresses from 1915.

A lasagna and Caesar salad lunch was catered by Coyote Pass Café in Waterville.

Following the meeting, Brent Cunderla, geologist with the U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management, was a guest speaker for a program about “Ice Age Floods” that was open to the public.

Cunderla also represented the Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute. He shared an informative slideshow about the Ice Age Floods which covered four states — from Northwest Montana near Missoula all the way to the Oregon coast. The Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail was established on March 30, 2009. The trail is a system of travel routes linking significant sites and interpretive facilities across the region. Cunderla also passed out Ice Age Floods brochures and maps of the self-guided driving tours for the geological trails.

The museum will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.