Holy Week and Easter services

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Easter Sunday is coming April 16. Here is the schedule of worship for Holy Week, or the week leading up to Easter, for some of our local churches:

St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate Holy Thursday at 6 p.m. April 13, Good Friday at 6 p.m. April 14, Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. April 15 and Easter morning at 10 a.m. April 16.

Waterville Federated Church will hold a combined Maundy Thursday and Good Friday observance at 7 p.m. April 13, an Easter potluck at 9:30 a.m. April 16, and an Easter service at 10:30 a.m. April 16.

United Lutheran Church will hold a Maundy Thursday communion service at 7 p.m. April 13, a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 14 and an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. April 16.

Orondo Community Church will hold a Sonrise Service at 7:30 a.m. April 16 at Orondo Riverfront Park. The church will hold an Easter Service at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Pastor Bill Lane of the Orondo Community Church said that because the church is small members are not planning their own Holy Week services, but they are encouraging members and others to attend area Holy Week events, such as “Journey to the Cross” between 5 and 8 p.m. April 14 at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. Lane said that the event is interactive and enables individuals and families to experience a reenactment of the moments leading up to the cross. He said that it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete the journey. The event is free and childcare is provided for ages 5 and under. Calvary Crossroads can be reached at 888-2767.

Mansfield Community Church and Mansfield United Protestant Church are planning their annual joint sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 16 in Mansfield Bluestem Park. There will be breakfast at Mansfield Community Church following the service. Easter morning worship will be at 10 a.m. at Mansfield Community Church and 11 a.m. at United Protestant Church.

Columbia River Fellowship, located at 30 1st Street in Mansfield, will hold a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. April 16 and a Resurrection Sunday service at 11 a.m. that morning.