Programs enrich spring break

Alexzander Sheridan, Mya DeFord and Paisley DeFord check out the stuffed birds on display at the NCW Audubon Society interactive program at Waterville Library April 4.

(Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

There was plenty for Waterville children and adults to do at the library during the spring break week of April 3-7.

Two of the programs that came to the library from out of town were an NCW Audubon Society interactive program on birds and birding April 4 and the Book-It Repertory Theatre performance of the children’s book “Goin’ Someplace Special” April 6.

NCW Audubon Society members Mark Oswood and Meredith Spencer were on hand the afternoon of April 4 to answer questions about birds and birding. They brought birding books, bird models, stuffed birds that made calls when squeezed and binoculars for guests to try.

Those who attended the event seemed to enjoy looking through the material and discussing some of their recent bird sightings with Oswood and Spencer.

Thomas and Sharon LaCrosse enjoy watching birds at their property at the foot of Badger Mountain. The event provided some good conversation, the chance to look through bird books that they had not seen before and a positive identification of a bird that they had recently seen which turned out to be a juvenile rough-legged hawk.

Shirley Smith, who has been a birder since the 1970s, also enjoyed talking with Oswood and Spencer about birds she has seen around her home in Waterville. One of these was a Wilson’s Warbler.

Waterville Elementary School students Alexzander Sheridan, Mya DeFord and Paisley DeFord frequent the library on a regular basis. When they came in on April 4, they rushed to the stuffed birds and enjoyed picking them up and squeezing them to hear the call that each made. They also enjoyed testing out the binoculars.

The Book-It Theatre performance of the book “Goin’ Someplace Special” by Patricia McKissack April 6 was attended by a number of children, young people and adults.

Actors Nastacia Guimont, Chandler Thomas and Laura Steele told the story of a black girl, Tricia Ann (played by Guimont), who makes her first solo trip across the city of Nashville one day during the 1950s so that she may visit the one place in town that was not segregated — the downtown public library.

She is discouraged by the Jim Crow laws she encounters along the way, but encouraged by friends. The short play was enlivened by beautiful and stirring vocals and plenty of audience participation.

Following the performance, Skyrha Myrbo, a young audience member, said she liked the play.

“It really tells about the real story,” Myrbo said. She added that she liked the way the backgrounds were changed.

Myrbo’s mother Breya Myrbo said that she thought the singing was beautiful.

In addition to the two programs from out of town, the library held other special activities, like craft programs, story times and a “build-it” program using Makerspace equipment provided by a recent grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.