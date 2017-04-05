On Main Street | Egg hunt on

North Cascades Bank employees Siobhan Borders and Shelley Day hold Easter baskets that have been donated for the town Easter egg hunt in Pioneer Park April 15. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This occasional column highlights business news in Waterville and in other Douglas County communities.

Employees of the Waterville branch of North Cascades Bank (NCB) are busy planning the annual town Easter egg hunt to be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 15 in Pioneer Park.

There will be silver and gold Easter baskets for each of the four age categories: 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Hot coffee, hot chocolate and mini donuts will be available for all.

The branch has been sponsoring the hunt since 2014.

Personal banker Shelly Day said that the employees decided at the time that the tradition was too valuable to lose.

“We need to keep this going for the kids,” she said of the decision to take on the hunt. Though NCB takes on the role of organization, other businesses in town also help by providing the Easter baskets.

“It’s been really successful,” Day said.

On the day of the hunt many NCB employees and spouses will be present serving donuts and beverages and helping the event to run smoothly. In addition to the prizes and treats, there will be face painting.

April is National Financial Literacy Awareness month. NCB is offering Financial Foundations, a collection of educational tools designed to improve the financial skills of adults and children in our communities. This online curriculum offered in English and Spanish helps individuals develop the skill set to successfully manage their finances and make sound financial decisions.

It features a series of 10-minute learning modules that cover topics such as saving, investing, credit scores and identity protection. The program is self-paced and contains knowledge checks that allow users to measure their progress.

The Financial Foundations program is made available to North Cascades Bank’s customers and community members at no cost.

To access this tool, visit NorthCascadesBank.com.

Waterville Auto Parts will be holding a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9. The NAPA tool truck will be present at the store with great deals on a large inventory of tools. There will also be a race car for viewing. Free barbecued hot dogs and burgers will be provided.

Owner Gary Mullenore said that aside from the grand opening celebration, the store is continually expanding inventory.

Naoko Hinderer of Field Moon Soaps will be selling soaps at the Rustique Divas sale at Pybus Market in Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29.

The Checkered Tablecloth is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restaurant serves fresh sandwiches, salads and homemade desserts.

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They have an Easter selection including stuffed bunnies, eggs, baskets and clothes. They are also accepting donations.

Oldedays Rustic Treasures and Oldedays Firearms is having an inventory reduction sale through April 30. All décor items and firearms accessories are 25 percent off. Many firearm prices are also greatly reduced. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and by appointment evenings and weekends. The store is located at 803 E. Poplar Street. For more information, call 745-9567.

Jack’s Resort at Jameson Lake will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week from April 21 to July 4. They have RV hook-ups, cabins, boat rentals, a store and a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Of course, they also have their famous selection of homemade pies on hand throughout the day.

The resort will hold a fishing derby Memorial Day weekend. The derby will run from dawn to dusk May 27 and from dawn to 2 p.m. May 28. For more information, contact the resort at 683-1095.

The Waterville Senior Care Facility (Adult Family Home) and Amber Waves Assisted Living to Full Care both have openings for residents. “We are here to help the local community,” said owner June Skinner.

Auntie Bling’s Attique has new spring fashions in stock. Come see new floral tops and vests as well as dresses, sweaters, and more.

Vendors bring in new merchandise every Thursday. Vendor items include inspirational signs, homemade cards, soap and bathing products, bird houses, barn quilt art, Easter cups, chocolate and homemade caramels.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Marie Harding at 860-2233.

The Waterville Historic Hotel will reopen for the 2017 season on April 21 and offer rooms until the beginning of November. As always, the lobby is open until 1 a.m. and welcomes walk-in guests.

There are seven rooms on the second floor. Two suites (with their own private entrances) are also available.

WiFi and continental breakfast are complimentary. The hotel is a smoke-free facility.

Photos of the rooms, additional information and rates can be found at watervillehotel.com.

The Blue Rooster will re-open for the season on May 2. The café will be open from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. French Press coffee, teas, toast with jam, maple bars, cookies, muffins, hot or cold beverages, smoothies and root beer floats are provided in a relaxing atmosphere of conversation with friends and visitors to Waterville. The café can be reached at 293-6070.

Kopey’s Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also take to-go orders. Senior lunch is at 11:30 a.m. each Friday. The restaurant can be reached at 329-6116.

The Coyote Pass Café will have new spring and summer hours beginning in the middle of April. The café will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday and for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Take-and-bake pizzas will be available for pickup on Friday afternoons and early evenings. A new menu will include gluten-free veggie burgers made from scratch, chicken salad and freshly-cooked roast beef sandwiches. Cuban sandwiches, reubens and hot pastrami sandwiches have been extremely popular and will remain on the menu.

There will be four bistro tables on the sidewalk for outdoor dining.

Orondo Cider Works has recent additions to its doughnut lineup, including orange creamsicle and raspberry lemonade.

They also continue to sell double chocolate, apple cinnamon maple, blueberry lemonade, apple cider and chocolate-frosted apple cider doughnuts.

A new item that has been a big hit is take n’ bake pizzas. The dough is made fresh with apple cider in it. Vegetable toppings and even pineapple are all chopped fresh every day.

They can bake pizzas to order, or make a special take n’ bake the way you want it. They also have pre-made ones in the cold case — made up every day and ready to grab and go.

Cider Works just started using a new brand of bread for sandwiches — it’s bigger, softer and delicious. Varieties are sourdough, white, wheat and rye.

The store is back to spring hours and is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.