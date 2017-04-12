Sixth-generation Star member

Mary Meinzer and and her great-granddaughter Ryleigh Meinzer. (Provided photo)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

At the March 9 meeting of Harmony Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, members welcomed Ryleigh Meinzer into membership.

Meinzer, 19, is a freshman at Cottey College in Missouri and the daughter of Allison Meinzer. She is a 2016 Eastmont High School graduate.

Meinzer is the sixth generation in the Corderman/Hill family and the fourth generation in the Meinzer family to join the chapter. The first to join in the Corderman family was Augusta Corderman in 1910 and then her husband David Corderman in 1916. Their son Clifford and his wife Anna joined in 1948 and 1940, respectively. Their daughter Alice (Corderman) Hill joined in 1949. Meinzer is the great-granddaughter of Alice Hill.

The first to join in the Meinzer family were Virgil and Mary Meinzer, who joined in the early 1960s. Ryleigh Meinzer is the great-granddaughter of Virgil and Mary, through her grandparents Judy (Hill) Dalton and Virgil Meinzer.

Meinzer said that she remembers helping out with refreshments at Eastern Star meetings since she was a small child. She has been involved in the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic youth service organization, since she turned 11. With Rainbow, she participated in many service projects for charitable organizations, including the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and homeless shelters. Every year in Wenatchee, the group hosted a spaghetti feed and auction to raise money for members to attend the state Grand Assembly and to donate to a service club of the year.

Asked how she feels about joining Eastern Star, Meinzer said, “I was very excited. I had been waiting for a long time.”

In addition to welcoming Meinzer into the Order, the chapter recognized Mary Meinzer for 50 years of service. According to the group’s newsletter, Meinzer served as worthy matron seven times. She was also appointed as grand representative in 1994 and in 2010, and has served as deputy instructor, another state office.