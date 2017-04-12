Philomathic Club phone directory deadline is April 15 Posted by Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Philomathic Club phone directory deadline is April 15 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 12, 2017 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Philomathic Club of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs is updating its Waterville phone directory.

Local residents are reminded that if they have any additions or changes to names, phone numbers or mailing addresses, they should call Shirley Smith at 745-8364 or Lori Ludeman at 745-8608. The deadline is April 15.

The new directory will be available by early May at town hall.

The cost will be $5 per directory. Proceeds go toward scholarships, Girls State sponsorships and other civic projects.