Rhythmic Circus brings tour to the PAC

WENATCHEE — Minneapolis-based Rhythmic Circus brings its internationally renowned troupe to the Numerica Performing Arts Center for a performance of “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now!,” at 7:30 p.m. April 18.

The production is a celebration of genre-hopping music and hard-hitting percussive dance. Since its founding in 2007, the company has become an international sensation touring worldwide.

Tickets are $25 to $29 with discounts for seniors ($21 to $25) and youth ($19 to $23). Prices increase on showday.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 663-ARTS, go to numericapac.org, or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

For more information on Rhythmic Circus, visit rhythmiccircus.com.