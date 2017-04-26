Series | Growing up in Douglas Co.

Susan Hinderer, right, at at home with her sister Shannon. (Provided photo)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This is the sixth in a series of articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen is featuring one person in each decade of life. She began with a resident in their 90s and is moving down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told will provide a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s sixth interview is with Susan (Hinderer) McCray, who is 47.

Active childhood is full of small town charms, farm work and adventure

Susan (Hinderer) McCray was born on Dec. 31, 1969 at the old Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee to Paul and Lois Hinderer of Waterville.

McCray’s sister Shannon was two years older than her and her brother Garth was six years younger. She was brought home to a farmhouse just west of the town of Waterville that the Hinderers had purchased from the Ogle family. Remodeling the house was a longterm project that McCray remembers being in process throughout her childhood.

McCray said that as a child she and Shannon did not take part in many organized after-school activities. When they would return from school, Lois Hinderer would tell them to go outside to play and they found their own fun. Paul Hinderer built dams on his property to minimize soil erosion. This meant that there were ponds and streams to play in. The girls would make boats and sail them downstream. They also waded into the water and played there. Because they didn’t have good rubber boots, they put bread bags inside their boots to waterproof them. McCray said that their feet would get very cold.

If there was a large snowmelt or heavy rains, the water would move quite rapidly, and McCray said that she remembered being rescued from the current by Shannon or by her cousin Betina.

There was a big haystack in the barn, and the girls — and sometimes their cousins — would play on it or use the hay to make mud pies.

Another barn activity McCray remembers is playing with a pulley that Paul Hinderer was using to build an upper loft. The pulley hung from the ceiling and each girl would grab one end. One would climb up to the top of a lower loft and the other would remain on the ground. The girl on the loft would jump down, propelling her sister up. Then they could exchange rolls.

They always had cats, and didn’t fail to put them through some ordeals. In particular, they enjoyed dressing the cats up in doll clothes and putting them in buggies. Then they would hold doll buggy races.

The one activity that they always did outside of school was 4-H. Every year they raised animals for the livestock sale. In those days, they could raise more than one animal each and usually raised a pig and a lamb. After the sale, the money they earned went into a savings account. They knew that money was for college.

“We always knew that we could take that money at any time, but we wouldn’t get to go to college,” McCray said.

By the time they attended college, the money from the accounts — which included all the money from the livestock sales, money their parents contributed and money they earned from babysitting and summer jobs during high school — was a big help in paying tuition and other costs.

The family focused on doing simple activities together on a regular basis. In the evenings, they would sit in the living room, each reading a book. Sometimes they would play board games. They had a television set only until McCray was 4 and then the wind blew the antenna off the roof. This annoyed Paul Hinderer so much that he put the set in the garage and never brought it back.

Family meals were an absolute. Hinderer was the one to make hot breakfast for the family every morning. Lois Hinderer would pack their lunches and then they would always eat dinner together. No matter what was on the dinner menu, it was planned so there was a meat, a starch and three vegetables. McCray attributes this to a strong sense of organization and routine stemming from their German heritage. She acknowledges that it made for healthy eating, and she never disliked vegetables.

On the weekends, the family often went fishing together, sometimes with John and Rosemarie Hinderer’s family. John was Paul’s brother, and the father of their cousins Betina and Martin. During the winter they might go snowmobiling with Mark Hinderer, who was also Paul Hinderer’s brother.

They spent a lot of time getting together with friends. One annual event that McCray remembers was going down to the Grupps’ house in East Wenatchee to pick up apples that had fallen off the orchard trees. Then they would use a cider press to make cider. The event also included a potluck and the chance to watch home videos from the previous year.

During elementary school, Paul and Lois Hinderer required the children to take swimming lessons every summer and ski lessons at Badger Mountain Ski Hill every winter. At that time, instructors were brought from Mission Ridge to teach the ski lessons.

McCray remembers that she and Shannon had a summertime routine when they were in elementary school. Early every afternoon they would ride their bikes to the library and return a stack of books. Then they would go to free swim at the pool and stay the whole afternoon. When free swim was over, they would go to The Wheat Haven restaurant on Locust Street and buy an ice cream cone there from Lois Hasso for 50 cents. The cone was supposed to be a single, but the girls were given generous doubles from Hasso. Then they would return to the library to check out a new stack of books. The evening and the next morning were spent reading the books before returning them the next afternoon.

Some days when they were feeling lazy they would take a blanket out onto the lawn and play board games all day.

When McCray was in school, the elementary school principal was Mrs. Kendrick. She always monitored lunch and did not allow the children to go to recess if they didn’t finish their lunches first. Neither would she let them throw away any food. McCray was a slow eater and she could never finish her lunch on time, so she went without recess.

Fortunately, before she got very far in school, she became friends with her classmate Kenny Gormley and discovered that he was a capable eater. She found a way to slip her leftover lunch to him each day, so that she could have the chance to go out and play.

She also developed the habit of trading food. When her mom made tongue sandwiches, she found that she could trade them for Ding Dongs. McCray said she liked the tongue sandwiches, but there was never any store-bought food in the house, and so she wanted to have processed food when she had the chance.

Contributing to the family livelihood and to the food the family produced for itself was an integral part of childhood for the Hinderers. They always raised animals, including a herd of Suffolk sheep. From the time the girls were little, they were present at the births, and before long they helped out when the ewes needed assistance. McCray said that because her hand was small she was the one to maneuver the babies’ legs into the right position when there was a problem birth.

They also took part in butchering chickens for the family’s supply each year. During the summer, Shannon helped Paul Hinderer with farming and Susan helped Lois Hinderer can fruits and vegetables.

Lois Hinderer always had a large garden and the girls were required to help with weeding. They were also recruited to collect potato bugs out of the garden, and Hinderer paid them a penny for each potato bug that they caught.

They helped to clean the house, fold the clothes and make the beds.

When they were in high school they helped with harvest by driving the wheat trucks.

“We were expected to help with everything,” McCray said.

During high school, McCray started to take part in every sport as well as Knowledge Bowl and Honor Society, so she became busier after school.

The sisters were allowed to drive a Navy blue 1963 Mercury named “Betsy” that had previously been the family car. The car had bat wings, a steering wheel panel that needed to be moved aside to get in, windshield wipers that no longer worked so that the passenger would reach out of the front window to operate them manually, and the largest engine in the parking lot — a fact that made all the boys jealous.

Perhaps they were also jealous of the way the Hinderer sisters took the girls basketball team home after practice. The engine would stall whenever the car went under 5 miles-per-hour so as the girls approached a team member’s house, they would throw her bag out of the car and the girl would jump into the adjacent snow bank from the slowly moving vehicle.

McCray got her first horse when she was 13 and for the rest of her years at home horses were a part of her life. She would ride off from the property during her free time, telling her mother only in what direction she was planning to go. When she got her driver’s license, Paul Hinderer let her use the family’s 1-ton truck to go horse camping with her friend Laura Murphy.

They had some adventures horse camping, but always got themselves through them. One year the bridge near the Black Pine Horse Camp was in bad shape and they didn’t know if they could get over it. They decided to walk the horses across the river, but the water was high and McCray’s pony lost contact with the bottom. It ended up swimming across the river. Another time they barely got out ahead of a forest fire. A third time their trail was blocked by a fallen tree. They spent many hours trying to find a way around the tree and couldn’t find one. Finally, McCray hacked the tree with a small hatchet and easily cut a hole through it. They hadn’t realized that the tree was rotten and easy to cut out of the way.

The family rule for the camping trips was that the girls could go on Saturday and needed to be home while it was still light Sunday. They only broke that rule the day the tree blocked their way, but they called home at the nearest opportunity to let their parents know they would be late.

After graduating from Waterville High School in 1988, McCray spent a summer as an exchange student in Spain. When she attended Pacific Lutheran University in the fall, she decided to continue taking Spanish classes to keep up her language skills. Later she spent a semester abroad in Venezuela. Finally, she decided on a Spanish major with an education endorsement.

She got her first job teaching high school Spanish and biology in Enumclaw in 1992, and has taught Spanish and other subjects ever since. Since 2002, she has been a teacher at Eastmont High School.

McCray, the mother of two girls, said that her girls’ childhoods are quite a bit different than hers. She has them work some but, all in all, their childhoods include significantly less work, more play and more opportunities for lessons and sports activities.

Also, parenting styles in general are just different today from what they were years ago. Referring to her horse camping adventures, McCray said, “I can’t even imagine letting my children do that.”