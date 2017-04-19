Shocker baseball and softball teams gather wins over Bridgeport

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield boys baseball and girls softball teams captured victories over the Bridgeport Mustangs and Fillies at home April 11.

The Shockers boys defeated the Mustangs 11-4.

Second baseman Angel Lucero, a sophomore, drove in three runs. Jacob Stibal hit a double, driving in two runs. Gannon Gormley got his first hit of the season.

Tanner Marden, a senior pitching the first half of the game, had six strikeouts and six walks. The pitcher for the second half of the game was lefthander Ethan Petersen, who had three innings of three up and three down. Petersen finished the games with five strikeouts.

Due to the cold weather, snow and rain, the team is a bit rusty, yet showed good hustle and game savvy against the Mustangs.

The Shocker girls won by a score of 13-7.

They had two home runs, one by sophomore Ariana Salcido, the other by junior Alyssa Hansen. The Shockers had a total of seven hits and 12 walks. The Fillies’ pitcher, senior ShayLee Polvos, struck the Shockers out 14 times. Waterville/Mansfield pitcher Salcido threw 15 strikeouts against the Fillies. First-year player Cithlali Chavez hit a single, and Taylor Schoenberg took a pitch for a walk, helping build confidence and gain victory.