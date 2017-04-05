Shockers’ season on the diamond begins

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers boys baseball and girls softball seasons have begun but are off to a soggy start due to the snow just now melting away and the spring rains.

The first game of the season was against the Soap Lake Eagles on the road March 18.

Both head coaches had their players practicing in the Waterville gym getting time in throwing and catching, and also working on strength training in the weight room.

Head coach Ruben Salcido for the Shocker girls has players of all skill levels. They split their doubleheader in Soap Lake, winning the first game 17-5 and losing the second game 13-19.

This season’s softball players are Basi Jamenez, Cithlali Chavez, Taylor Schoenberg, Ariana Salcido, Alyssa Hansen, Cora Dills, Drew Koenig, Stefani Capi, Makala Kelley, Hallee Newcomb, Selena Joiner, Sara Valasquez and Evelyn Negrete.

Assistant coaches are Brandon Hanson, Sherri Tincher and JR Koontz as pitching coach. Addie Tonseth is a volunteer on the staff.

Head coach for the boys Shocker team is Damian Smith. He has 17 players this year which is down from the years past. Their first outing saw two losses in the doubleheader with Soap Lake. The scores were 4-14 and 3-9.

Smith said, “We pitched too many walks but we did have some solid hitting.”

Shocker boys team members are Travis Prey, Shaun Marchand, Mac Van Lith, Cody Deshazer, Ethan Petersen, Tanner Marden, Gannon Gormley, Tristen Marden, Colin Poppie, Angel Lucero, Devyn Klingsmith, Will Osborne, Jacob Stibal, Kellen Dills, Miles Davis, Sam MacIntyre and Jesus Ruiz.

On April 1, the Shockers lost both the boys and girls doubleheaders to Brewster. The boys scores were 0-7 and 0-13. The girls scores were 1-16 and 0-19.

Earlier games with Manson and Tonasket were rescheduled for May 4 and May 6, respectively.