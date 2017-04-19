Shockers take on Oroville

Travis Prey at bat against Oroville. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers boys baseball and girls softball teams played doubleheaders against the Oroville Hornets at home April 15.

The boys team did extremely well against the inexperienced Hornets winning both games by scores of 23-0 and 25-1.

The Hornets had several first year players. In the two games, the Shocker boys only struck out nine times while the Hornets struck out 22 times.

Highlights: Game 1: Waterville/Mansfield — Tanner Martin (3IP, 8K), Jacob Stibal (4-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 6RBI) Game 2: Ethan Petersen (3IP, 7K), Tanner Martin (3-3, 5R, 3B, HR, 6RBI).

The Shockers girls on the other hand lost their doubleheader by 8-15 and 4-19.

Waterville/Mansfield faced a tough fielding team of players that were also aggressive with their bats. The Shockers struck out eight times in the first game, but in the second game only six times. Alyssa Hansen and Ariana Salcido were the only players who had two hits for the day. The Shockers pitching did throw 14 walks but they only got 10 off the Hornets.

