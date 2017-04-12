It’s spring! Time to get out and enjoy your neighborhood parks Posted by Communities, Contributing Writers, News, Recreation, Voices | Comments Off on It’s spring! Time to get out and enjoy your neighborhood parks Posted by Empire Press on Apr 12, 2017 in All Content

By Sally Brawley

Director, Eastmont Metropolitan Park District

After the neverending winter we just had, it feels great to get outside on a sunny day. Park maintenance staff has begun aerating turf, grooming ballfields, turning on water fountains, checking sprinkler lines and putting up soccer and sport court nets.

The parks are waking up after a long, cold winter. Spring is finally here with summer right around the corner, now is the time to think about your personal goals for health and fitness in the great outdoors.

Walking the recommended 10,000 steps a day can be accomplished when you walk to and from your favorite neighborhood park.

If you have spent the winter huddled around your fireplace, heater, computer or TV, the idea of walking 10,000 steps a day may seem daunting. Health experts have been peddling this standard since 1964.

According to Catrine Tudor-Locke, a professor who studies walking behavior at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center at Louisiana State University, during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics a company in Japan invented a pedometer and 10,000 steps became the marketing slogan. Health professionals latched on to the slogan and 10,000 steps became a walking goal.

Today, health and fitness professionals agree that a one-size-fits-all approach generally does not work. A more realistic goal of 2,500 steps to 5,000 steps is more achievable and can gradually be improved on. Moving from a sedentary lifestyle to an active one — even if it is gradual — can have huge health ramifications.

While 10,000 steps is fun and easy to remember and a catchy marketing tool in (at least) two languages, maybe it’s time — given just how unhealthy so many people are and how much they’d benefit from moving around just a little more — to embrace an incremental-improvement approach to exercise.

Get outside and get moving. If you can walk to your local park or walk around your local park, you will be improving your health and overall sense of well-being.

The Eastmont Metropolitan Park District was established in 2004 for the management, control, improvement, maintenance and acquisition of parks, parkways, boulevards, and recreational facilities in East Wenatchee and parts of Douglas County. The park district boundary is approximately the size of Eastmont School District. For more information, visit eastmontparks.com.