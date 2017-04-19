A ‘sugar cookie’ recipe and analogy of life

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

Recently, I came across a commencement speech given by Admiral William H. McRaven at the University of Texas at Austin, my alma mater. One of the ideas he shared with the graduates was, we all need to have a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. His first suggestion was to start your day by making your bed. That way, you have accomplished the first task of the day and you can move forward to accomplish subsequent tasks. If by chance you happen to have a lousy day, when you return home — voila — you look at your made bed and that gives you a sense of accomplishment.

Another insight was what he called the “sugar cookie” exercise, which really caught my attention. Several times a week, his class of Navy SEALS would have a thorough uniform inspection. The instructors would inevitably find something wrong with a SEAL’s uniform and the SEAL would have to run in the water, fully clothed then roll around in the sand, becoming like a cookie rolled in sugar.

Sometimes, no matter how well you prepare or perform you still end up as a “sugar cookie.” It’s just the way life is. You’ve got to keep moving forward. No matter how hard the task, never ever give up.

In light of that analogy, I decided to make sugar cookies at home. Sugar cookies are a basic recipe and I have put my own together after researching many different kinds. I wanted to share a basic recipe with you that is easy to make. There is no need for a rolling pin.

Basic Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder (I use aluminum-free baking powder. You can find it in the baking section at most grocery stores.)

2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened

1 ½ cups white granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

different colors of sugar for decoration, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, stir together flour, salt and baking powder and set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Roll dough into 1 ½ inch balls and place on ungreased cookie sheets. If you want to decorate with sugar, smear a little bit of butter on the bottom of a cup and dip the glass in the sugar of your choice. Use this glass to flatten the balls of dough, dipping into the sugar as desired.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Let stand on cookie sheet two minutes before removing to cool on wire racks. Makes about 30 cookies.

I hope you make these to celebrate and enjoy the spring.