Smiles at Waterville egg hunt

Easter egg basket winners, from left, are Brycen Garrett (1-3 gold), Audrey Schoenberg (7-9 gold), Amy Suppes (4-6 silver), Lauren Shiflett (10-12 silver), Josie Smith (1-3 silver), Megan Moreno (4-6 gold), and Eric Castillo (10-12 gold). Cindy Garrett is at far left. Not shown is Fidel Cervantes, who won the 7-9 silver basket. (Provided photo/Carey Zollman)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Sisters Nina Sines and Darlene Driver remember coming to the town of Waterville Easter egg hunt each year when they were growing up. This year they came to the hunt, held April 15 at Pioneer Park, with Sines’ son Lee Roy, who is 18 months old.

Lee Roy Sines is quite an accomplished egg hunter for his age, collecting seven this year. Nina Sines said that Lee Roy knew just what to do as soon as the hunt opened and went right after the eggs.

She said that perhaps it helped that she gave him some plastic eggs to put in a basket and take out again the night before.

“He’s just having a blast,” Lee Roy’s dad Chris Sines said.

This year’s hunt was blessed with a pleasant, albeit breezy spring morning. It was a welcome change from last year when weather conditions changed the event into an indoor breakfast in the school multi-purpose room.

The turnout was large, with lots of children in all age groups. There were also many families in attendance to cheer the children on.

Carey Zollman, manager of North Cascades Bank, which sponsored the event for the fourth year in a row, said that she and other employees on hand were pleased with the turnout. In fact, they are making plans to buy more plastic eggs so there will be a greater supply next year.

Those who found gold and silver eggs in each age division were awarded Easter baskets donated by a variety of businesses in town. When the children turned in their empty plastic eggs after the hunt, they had an opportunity to fill out raffle tickets for a chance to win their choice of two additional prize baskets.

Throughout the hunt, cocoa and doughnuts were served to young and old alike.