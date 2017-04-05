Sweet and sour mix well for this dish

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

To have your food taste sweet and sour might sound strange to some people. I personally love it. Sweet and Sour Pork was one of my dad’s favorite dishes. When I was little, we would go to an authentic Chinese restaurant and we often ordered this dish. I don’t remember the name of the restaurant but I do remember how the owner was impressed at how well my dad used his chopsticks. This is my own version of the dish.

Sweet and Sour Pork

Sauce

juice from the canned pineapple

4 cups chicken broth

½ cup apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar

½ cup water

1 cup soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

Pork, pineapple and vegetables

10 ounces of canned pineapple chunks, cut in half (for more sweetness, add more pineapple)

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon Johnny’s Seasoning, or similar seasoning product

½ cup cornstarch

2 pounds pork sirloin chops, cut into 1-inch cubes (stores sell this cut of meat without bones)

4 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed

1 large onion, chopped into bite size pieces

2 bell peppers, any color, cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooked rice, for serving

Open the can of pineapple and drain. Mix the drained pineapple juice, chicken broth, apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar, water, soy sauce and brown sugar and set aside.

Cut the pineapple chunks in half and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, Johnny’s Seasoning and corn starch. Add the cubed pork and toss to coat. Add olive oil, as needed, to a large sauce pan over medium heat and sauté the pork, about 12-15 minutes. If you add too much meat, the pan will fill with water and the meat will get hard. Only add enough pork that will fit in the bottom of the pan, sauté and remove when ready. Repeat this process until all the pork is sautéed. If you need to add more olive oil during the sauté process, then do so. Place pork in a bowl and set aside.

Then add another 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the pan and heat on medium. Add onions and bell peppers and sauté for about 10 minutes or until bell peppers are softened. Return pork to the pan and add pineapple and stir. Then add the sauce. Stir and let simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally under medium heat.

Add salt or pepper, if needed. Serve on a bed of rice.

Makes about 6 to 8 servings.

For a variation if you don’t like bell peppers, substitute for the same amount of broccoli. I hope everyone is having a wonderful spring break!