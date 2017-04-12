This tasty tart will be a springtime favorite Posted by Correspondents, Frances Mullen | Comments Off on This tasty tart will be a springtime favorite Posted by Empire Press on Apr 12, 2017 in All Content

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

When the weather starts to improve, it’s natural for a person to have a desire to entertain. I love this Bacon, Mozzarella and Onion Tart for spring entertaining. It’s great for brunch, to share at a luncheon or as an appetizer. I am taking this to our next Senior Social. This is a free community event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 at United Lutheran Church.

Bacon, Mozzarella and Onion Tart

Crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup crushed Ritz crackers (about half of one sleeve)

¼ teaspoon salt

? cup cold butter

4-5 tablespoons cold water

Filling:

6 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

? teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 egg

1 medium tomato, chopped

In a medium bowl combine the flour, crushed Ritz crackers and salt. Cut in the butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle cold water onto the mixture one tablespoon at a time until you can form it into a ball. Cover the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Press the dough ball evenly just on the bottom of the dish. Prick with a fork and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until lightly golden.

While that’s in the oven, cook the bacon on medium heat and drain. To make this process quicker, I actually cook the bacon the day before. Add 4 tablespoons olive oil to the skillet, add the onions and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Then add the bacon and cook another 10 minutes. Set aside.

Beat together the cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, parsley, pepper and nutmeg with a hand mixer until creamy. Add the egg and beat just until combined. Stir in the onion and bacon mixture. Spread the mixture evenly over the crust and bake at 375 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until the filling is set. Let stand 15 minutes.

Serve warm with chopped tomatoes. In my household, this tart is gone in a jiffy!