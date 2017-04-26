Thrift store volunteers needed

Helen Grande is a regular volunteer at the Douglas County History Society Thrift Store. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Store on Locust Street in Waterville is in need of volunteers to help during the hours they are open. Proceeds from sales at the store go directly to the Douglas County Historical Museum.

Both the store and the museum are an important part of Waterville with many travelers, guests and students visiting each day. The store operates solely by volunteers who sort, clean, and price items along with maintaining its operations when it is open.

The store offers a real service to the community.

Handymen and women along with mechanics come in to look for parts for a project they are working on. Sometimes the volunteers at the store have no idea of the use for some particular parts, but they usually find something that will work. Crafters and people who sew come in and find a wide variety of items and material. There are household items, including furniture and lamps. There is also clothing for babies, children, men and women.

If the store does not have enough volunteers to work there, they are forced to close as was the case a couple of Saturdays ago.

Sharon Casteel, manager of the store, said that “volunteers are especially needed on Saturdays. Saturdays are our busiest day, so it is hard when we have to close.”

Being a volunteer at the store is a lot of fun. It is a great way to see our neighbors, meet new people and even find things we cannot live without, thus supporting our local museum as well.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A volunteer can work the whole day or part of the day. Community service hours are also offered to anyone, including students for their volunteer time.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by the store and talk to Casteel or call her at 745-8800.