Waterville hosts Leadership Day

DECA members Colin Poppie, Mac Van Lith, Travis Prey, Braxton Jessup and Shaun Marchand speak during Leadership Day on March 31. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville schools hosted Leadership Day on March 31, well-attended by students, staff, families, friends and the community.

The fourth annual event, involving all grades, began with the Pledge of Allegiance and Taylor Schoenberg leading the singing of the National Anthem.

Leadership Day comes from the district’s involvement in the “Leader in Me” program using Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Covey’s messages are about each person/student having a good ethical character, setting goals and being effective.

Holly Finkbeiner talked about one of the seven habits in good leadership focusing on “Begin With the End In Mind.”

The all school choir, led by music teacher Anna Ruddell, sang “Love In Any Language.” One student said, “How do we change the world? One person at a time filled with love.”

One school group is the Light House Team. Taylor Schoenberg shared how the group helps students to know what the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” are and how to apply them in everyday life.

The school also has a Green and Clean Program that involves elementary and high school students helping the school be proactive in recycling as many items as possible.

There is also a new program for grade school girls call Girls Who Run. These girls are practicing for a 5K run later this year.

Spokesman for the DECA student organization was Travis Prey.

“We help students in school get used to the business world. We help students with mock job interviews and we do community service,” Prey said. DECA, also known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, was founded in 1946. It is an international organization, serving high schools and colleges, that assists in the preparation of future business leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

Johnny Mullen is a high school junior and related his experience with Running Start. The program is intended to provide students a curriculum option consisting of attendance an institution of higher education while at the same time earning high school and college/university credit.

Mullen talked to the students and the community audience about his schedule. He goes to junior college in Wenatchee, comes home, does some homework, plays in the Waterville High School Band and is on the Shocker track team. He then does more homework and most often has only one hour to himself.

Mullen said, “You don’t really need four or five hours to yourself every day. If you have an hour to yourself that is good, and you will know that you accomplished a lot during the day.”

Speaking for the Future Farmers of America Club were Jacob Stibal and Kellen Dills. FFA is a junior and senior high school program to help promote careers in agriculture. Their current project is about bringing back skeet shooting for the club members.

After the program, guests were invited to wander the hallways to see students’ projects and presentations.