Waterville library hosts program on natural resources

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Library hosted an afterschool program about natural resources on March 27, presented by the Foster Creek Conservation District.

About 20 children and adults attended the event for a hands-on look at wildlife, water and shrub-steppe in the area.

The instructor was Olivia Schilling, a natural resource specialist and education and outreach coordinator for the conservation district.

The program began with the children looking through binoculars at a poster on the wall to find various examples of wildlife shown within the poster. The children were enthusiastic and excited each time they found another animal.

Schilling talked about the Greater sage grouse, the sharp-tailed grouse and the the burrowing owl. She showed a short film clip of each of those animals and one of mule deer.

“The animals in our area have to adapt to our climate and our amount of water,” Schilling said.

She then asked the children, “How do we conserve water?”

They had some good answers such as, “shorter showers” and “don’t let the water run when brushing your teeth.”

Schilling said, “Other good water and soil conservation practices are to not litter and to pick up our pets’ droppings.”

The Foster Creek Conservation District is funded by various grants.

It was organized in 1942 and is one of several conservation districts throughout the state, according to its website. It develops and administers voluntary, non-regulatory programs to conserve natural resources. Foster Creek Conservation District is governed by a board of local volunteer supervisors and it identifies local conservation problems, guides solutions and sets policies where needed.

For more information on the mission of the conservation district and its programs, visit fostercreekcd.org.